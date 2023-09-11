Assam: Nagaon Advocate, Notary Accused In Child-Selling Case

A shocking case of child selling has come to the fore from Assam's Nagaon where an advocate and a notary have been accused, according to information received on Monday.
As per initial reports, Advocate Rosy Hussain and notary official Jury Burhagohain have been accused of the crime.
According to the information received, the duo had purchased the four-month-old child from a woman.
Moreover, they had allegedly contacted a middleman named Rashel Ali for the purchase who had facilitated the transaction.
The duo had reportedly paid Rs 15,000 for the purchase of the child, sources have informed.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the father of the child works outside of Assam in Kerala, while the mother and the child lived in Nagaon.
A case in connection with the matter has been registered by the District Child Protection Officer at the police station and an investigation will soon be initiated in the matter.