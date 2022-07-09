Assam: Two Youths Drown in Gaurang River

In a tragic incident, two youths have drowned in the Gaurang River at Bilasipara in Dhubri district of Assam.

The two boys were students of Bilasipara College. They have been identified as Jagdish Nath who was a BSc second semester student and Gopesh Nath who was a BA second semester student.

Reportedly, the two boys had gone with a group of their friends to take a bath in the river. The incident occurred at Udmari on Saturday.

According to the friends of the deceased boys, Gopesh had been swept away by the strong current of the river while taking bath. Trying to save his friend, Jagdish drove into the water but he too was swept away by the current of the river.

Both the deceased boys hail from Gopigaon in Bilasipara.

Meanwhile, the Lakhmiganj Police has arrived at the incident spot. The police along with the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) are conducting search operations to retrieve the body of the deceased students.