Promotion of Indigenous Sports Necessary: Biswajit Daimary
Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary stressed on promotion of indigenous sports so that these may receive recognition in the international arena.
Daimary was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long celebration of centenary year of sports journalism in Assam.
He also underscored the role of media in popularising indigenous sports as well as in promoting sportspersons so that they can avail proper training facilities and other benefits from the authorities, clubs or other organisations.
He said, “The indigenous sports are rooted and linked with the people of a particular area. There is a greater need to promote and popularise these.”
He maintained that with proper thrust, many such disciplines have the potential of not only getting international recognition but also being included in Olympic Games.
Daimary added that it was only sporting event where Bodo language is used on ground during matches at the international level.
“There are so many indigenous sports that can draw international participation. We just need more publicity for these and sports journalists play a crucial role in it,” he said.
Daimary also highlighted the role of sports journalists in bringing to fore talented players and ensuring that deserving players can benefit from facilities meant for them.
Focusing on the government schemes for the sportspersons, he said, “Our players are left with limited or no means to continue their training and pursuing their sport due to lack of facilities. There are now government schemes also for deserving and upcoming sportspersons and the media can play a vital role in creating awareness of these.”
The speaker said sport associations and clubs also have an important role in ensuring that the players are given due training facilities, exposure and other benefits.
Several sports journalists of the state were felicitated and a souvenir was released at the inaugural ceremony.
Sports journalism in the state stepped into its 100th year on July one and the programme kick-started the year-long celebrations planned by Assam Sports Journalists Association.