Promotion of Indigenous Sports Necessary: Biswajit Daimary

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary stressed on promotion of indigenous sports so that these may receive recognition in the international arena.

Daimary was speaking at the inauguration of the year-long celebration of centenary year of sports journalism in Assam.

He also underscored the role of media in popularising indigenous sports as well as in promoting sportspersons so that they can avail proper training facilities and other benefits from the authorities, clubs or other organisations.

He said, “The indigenous sports are rooted and linked with the people of a particular area. There is a greater need to promote and popularise these.”

He maintained that with proper thrust, many such disciplines have the potential of not only getting international recognition but also being included in Olympic Games.

Daimary added that it was only sporting event where Bodo language is used on ground during matches at the international level.

“There are so many indigenous sports that can draw international participation. We just need more publicity for these and sports journalists play a crucial role in it,” he said.