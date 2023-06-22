Assam: Two Youths Drown In Separate Incidents; One Dead

Two youths drowned in separate incidents that occurred in Assam on Thursday.
The first incident occurred at Singoritol village in Assam’s Sonari where a youth allegedly died after falling into a pond.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Durga Majhi lost his life after falling into a pond in the middle of a paddy field.
In another incident that took place on Thursday in Assam’s Baksa district, a youth was swept away by flood water of the Beki River.
The incident took place in Salbari where the youth identified as Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Alengamari drifted away by flood water and went missing. Sources said that the youth was swept by a strong water current triggered by incessant rains in the region.
In response to the reported disappearance of Rofiqul, a collaborative effort is underway involving the local police department and concerned locals.
Earlier on June 20, the body of a youth who accidentally drowned while fishing in Boko under Assam’s Kamrup district was recovered from Singra River
The deceased was identified as Manoj Rabha whose body was found floating in the river by the locals, sources informed.