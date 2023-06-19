Assam: Two Youths Drown While Fishing In Separate Incidents

Two youths drowned in two separate incidents that occurred in Assam on Monday afternoon.
The first incident occurred at Boko under Kamrup district where a youth accidently drowned in Chirang river while fishing.
The missing youth has been identified as Manoj Rabha.
Sources said that the youth was swept by strong water current triggered by incessant rains in the region.
Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the scene upon receiving information and initiated rescue operations.
Efforts are on trace the missing youth.
In Assam’s Baksa district, another youth went missing in a river while fishing. The incident was reported from Rupohi village at Jalah Tehsil in the district.
According to information received, the youth drowned on Sunday night while fishing in the river. His body was recovered on Monday afternoon after a prolonged search operation.
The deceased has been identified as Alanbar Gayari.