Pijush Hazarika Visits Erosion-Affected Areas in Assam’s Morigaon

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika visited the erosion affected areas along the Brahmaputra River in Morigaon district and took stock of the situation on Monday.
Hazarika visited the erosion affected areas at Balidonga and Kuptimari in Bhuragaon to take stock of the situation.
After inspecting the affected areas, the minister directed the district administration and water resources department officials to complete the erosion prevention work as soon as possible.
He has directed the officials to construct a new dyke behind the old one in Balidonga-Kuptimari adding that permanent preventive measures will be taken next year with the assistance of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
Taking to twitter, Hazarika said, “Made an on ground inspection of the Balidonga & Kuptimari under Lahorighat constituency today which have been hit by the erosion caused by Brahmaputra. WR Dept. has implemented temporary preventive measures through installation of geo bags & porcupines. I have directed the dept. officials to initiate further prevention through permanent measures at the earliest.”