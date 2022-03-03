Assam: Dry day declared in poll-bound Majuli

Ahead of the upcoming Majuli by-elections, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam has declared March 7 as a dry day in the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency.

The chief electoral officer said that the order will come into force from 5pm on March 5 and will continue till 5 pm on March 7.

The order issued by the chief electoral officer read, ''As per the Act, no spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors or substances of like nature shall be sold, given or distributed at a hotel, eating house, tavern, shop or any other place, public or private, under the jurisdiction of the poll bound Constituency during the period of forty-eight hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll.”



The ban on liquor will also include the dates of re-poll, if any, it added.

