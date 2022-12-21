Assam: ULFA-I Denies Involvement in Pengeri Firing Incident

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has termed reports of their involvement in the firing incident at Pengeri in Assam’s Tinsukia district as completely false and a planned action of the police.

This was informed by the militant outfit through a mail.

The outfit said, “The media reports of ULFA-I’s gun battle with the army and police at the Pengeri forest area are completely false. No member of the ULFA-I have been taking shelter in the forest area or have engaged in any gun battle with the army as being reported by various media outlets.”

The mail further read, “The entire situation is planned by the Assam Police to misguide the people. This is nothing new. Therefore, we appeal the people not to fall for these false rumours.”

It may be mentioned that early on Wednesday morning, there were reports of a massive gun battle between suspected ULFA-I militants and the army at Pengeri.

A civilian identified as Amrit Mukhiya (29) sustained bullet injuries in the incident. He is undergoing treatment at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for treatment.