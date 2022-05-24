Central Team To Assess Situation In Flood-Hit Dima Hasao: Assam CM

In a bid to assess ground situation in flood-ravaged Dima Hasao district, a central team will be arriving in the state on May 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

During his visit to Dima Hasao earlier today, CM Sarma said that the central government has assured all the support to rebuild Dima Hasao to its former glory.

“All developmental works done in the last 6-7 years have been washed away. A central team will arrive in Assam on May 27 and will assess the damage caused by the floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain,” he said.

He further said that both state and centrarl government will provide North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with adequate funds to tackle the crisis.

The state government is also finding a permanent solution for landslides that are triggered by heavy rain.

So far, as many as 25 persons lost their lives with 33 districts affected due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain in the state.

According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 19 people have died in floods and five died in landslide incidents.

Over 9.66 lakh people were also displaced by this year’s deluge, ASMDA stated.

