Assam: Under-Construction Dhaba Gutted In Fire; Two Detained On Arson Suspicion

An under-construction dhaba was gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Thursday night at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
Sources revealed that the dhaba, located on the Kolongpar-Chandrapur, was completely reduced to ashes as a result of the unprecedented fire.
Fire tenders later arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the inferno, however, the damage was already done.
Local police also reached the spot after being notified of the incident. Following an investigation, the police apprehended two individuals on suspicion of arson.
Further probe is on.