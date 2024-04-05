Mother's Breaking Point: Assam Woman Murders Son Over Intoxicated Abuse

In a distressing incident from Moran under Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a woman allegedly took the extreme step of murdering her own son due to his persistent drinking habits.
The woman in question, identified as Kanjulata Gogoi (55) inflicted fatal blows upon her son, Baba Gogoi (35), with an axe, resulting in the latter’s death. The incident was reported from Ghuguloni Bongali village on Thursday night, leaving the tight-knit community in shock.
According to sources, the accused mother cited relentless abuse at the hands of her intoxicated son as the reason for her extreme actions. Claiming to have reached a breaking point after enduring prolonged torment, Kanjulata purportedly took matters into her own hands, resulting in the tragic loss of a life.
Local police arrived at the scene upon being notified and swiftly took the woman into their custody.