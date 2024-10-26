Assam: Unexplained Fainting Fits in Udalguri School Fuel Rumours of ‘Evil Spirits’

A sudden wave of fainting incidents among female students at Dimakuchi Sekhar Sankardev Mission Higher Secondary School in Bhergaon, Udalguri, has left the school administration in confusion and concern.
The unusual behavior of several students, who lost consciousness during class only to regain it shortly after, has sparked widespread speculation and fear among teachers, students, and families.
The school administration, taken aback by the mysterious turn of events, quickly transported the affected students to Dimakuchi Model Hospital for immediate care. However, even after being admitted, a similar spell of fainting episodes continued with the girls, puzzling both medical professionals and the school teachers.
During ongoing classes, the girls reportedly collapsed in a manner described by witnesses as "unusual." Following this, school staff promptly informed their families, who expressed deep concern. According to family members, the fainting spells could be the result of "evil spirits," leading some to believe that traditional remedies, like consulting a Kaviraj (local healer), might be necessary for recovery.
Despite a second instance of fainting in recent weeks, medical explanations remain inconclusive. Speaking on the incident, a science teacher at the school noted:
"Several students got unconscious during class today. This is the second time that a similar incident was repeated. Earlier a few days back, a class 10 standard student got senseless. Later, we took her to hospital and she recovered. Today, after the incident, we brought them to hospital. There was chaos outside the common room. Two students have recovered, while one of the students has been referred to Udalguri Civil Hospital for better medication. Doctors claimed that the girls are stressed and are in trauma. But didn’t mention clearly what is the exact cause of their unconsciousness. There have been rumours that the girls are under the influence of evil spirits. Being a science teacher, I cannot accept this, but there are sayings. There are four students from class 10 and one from class seven.”
While medical professionals have linked the episodes to stress and trauma, they have not provided a clear diagnosis.
The incident has fueled rumours of supernatural involvement within the school premises, sparking a divide between scientific explanations and traditional beliefs as anxious parents await answers.
The girls are reportedly still undergoing treatment, with one transferred to Udalguri Civil Hospital for further observation.