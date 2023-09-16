Half-Decomposed Body of Woman Recovered in Assam’s Jorhat

In a shocking incident, the half-decomposed body of a woman was found inside her room under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Jorhat district on Saturday morning.
The incident was reported in Bahbari area of Jorhat where the woman’s half-decomposed body was recovered from her room. The deceased has been identified as Meenu Ghosh.
According to sources, after receiving foul smell from her room, the police were immediately informed about the matter and rushed to the spot. The police took custody of the body and sent her to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for post-mortem examination.
It has come to the fore that the woman was employed at postal office and it has not been long since she took retirement from Silchar branch. Post her retirement, despite being under the same roof, she was living separately from her husband, sources revealed.
One of the locals said, “Despite being under the same roof, the husband and wife were living separately. One and a half months ago, she fell ill and instead of her husband, the neighbours took her to the hospital. A few days, I saw in a deteriorated health condition and asked who is looking after her. In reply she said that no one. We suspect that her death is nothing but mysterious.”
Meanwhile, Meenu’s husband informed that she was a psychiatric patient and never used to take her medicines.
On the other hand, an investigation has been launched into the matter and further details will be revealed after post-mortem examination.