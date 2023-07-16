Assam: Unidentified Body Floats Up In Rangia

In a distressing incident, an unidentified dead body of a man was found in a mysterious condition in the Bongaon area of Rangia in Assam, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per the reports, the body was found floating in the Baralia River.
Locals of the area spotted the body while returning from morning walk and reported to the local police.
Promptly responding to the situation, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of the locals.
It is suspected that the body has been swept away in the Baralia River from a distant location.
The police are investigating the matter to establish the identity of the body.
In a similar incident that emerged on July 15, a body of a woman was discovered in the Difloo River at Kaibarta Gaon in Assam’s Bokakhat.
The deceased woman identified as Malati Ghatwal, was missing since July 13. The locals spotted the body of Malati floating in the river, caught by a fishing rod that had been set up for fish.
Earlier in the month, an unidentified lifeless body of a woman was spotted near Khanka Eid Gah Maidan in Guwahati’s Hatigaon. The body was found under a bridge.