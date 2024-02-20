Assam: Sensational Murder in Digboi Sends Shockwaves Across Town

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Digboi, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her own family members on Tuesday.
The cold blooded murder was reported from Borbil Gaon No.3 where a woman was thrashed to death by her Brother in Law named “Munin Tudu” and his wife named “Sumi Tudu”.
The deceased was identified as “Dipmala Tudu” wife of “Bablu Tudu”. She was mother to one son aged three years and one daughter aged seven months.
Speaking to the media, one of the local states that “ Bablu Tudu H/o deceased ‘Dipmala Tudu’ was out for work in Makum when the murder took place, the villagers after being informed about the event had said to have informed the local police who later took charge of the situation.”
As per reports, the lady was beaten by rod until she lost consciousness and later succumbed to death.
The Digboi Police after arriving in the crime scene arrested the accused and have initiated further investigations.