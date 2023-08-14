Assam: Unidentified Body Found Inside Abandoned Bus at Doom Dooma

An unidentified body was discovered at the Doom Dooma public bus stand in Assam’s Tinsukia, inside an abandoned bus on Monday.
According to sources, the victim's identity is still not known.
Doom Dooma police are currently on-site, investigating the situation.
In an effort to gather more information, the body has been sent for postmortem examination. Authorities are diligently working to uncover the circumstances surrounding this mysterious incident.
Ear;ier on August 6, a tense atmosphere gripped the residents of Assam's Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati following the recovery of an unidentified body.
According to initial reports from the scene, the body was found from a ditch on the side of the road along the Narengi-Chandrapur highway.
A team of cops from the nearby Pragjyotishpur Police Station reached the scene of the incident and recovered the body.
The body was sent for post-mortem to find out details about the death, informed officials.