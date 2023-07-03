Assam: Unidentified Body Washes Up On Bhogdoi River In Mariani

An unidentified body was recovered in Assam’s Mariani town, reports emerged on Monday.
As per initial reports, the body was seen floating on the Bhogdoi River near Mariani cemetery.
It was recovered from the river by locals who suspect the body to have washed up from somewhere else.
The locals called in the authorities after the body was recovered. However, the identity of the deceased has not been established yet.
In a sensational incident, a body was recovered from a well inside the premises of Narakasur Jyoti Shangha, a private members' club situated in Guwahati's Kahilipara locality on Sunday.
According to reports, the body was found inside the well that is generally used by those who visit the nearby daily market.
The identity of the deceased was not established immediately.
Meanwhile, officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Bhagaduttapur Police reached the spot after being informed and have initiated an investigation into the incident.