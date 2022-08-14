Assam: Unidentified Miscreant Steals Tricolor From Shop Ahead Of I-Day

Ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day, a miscreant allegedly stole a tricolor flag that was unfurled outside a shop in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday night.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV camera that took place in Bezbaruah Chariali in the district.

As the Centre initiated ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the shopkeeper too had unfurled a tiranga outside his shop, however, the thief wearing a helmet stole the flag.

It is however unclear if the man attempted to steal the tricolor or sabotage it, sources said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to unfurl the tricolor flag outside their home and government offices under the campaign of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. The campaign officially started from August 13.