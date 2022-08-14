National

Manipur CM Flags off Bike Rally to Mark 75 Years of Independence

The rally which is being organised by the Home Department and the state police will cover a distance of 105 km.
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh flags off bike rally from Hapta Kangjeibung
As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday flagged off two bike rallies, one towards Mao and another towards Moirang from Hapta Kangjeibung on Sunday.

Taking to twitter, the Manipur CM wrote, “As part of #HarGharTiranga movement, flagged off two bike rallies, one heading towards Mao and another heading towards Moirang. I’m glad that a large number of bikers participated in these bike rallies to carry the glorious message of our Tiranga.”

Bike rally in Manipur as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
Stating that this is the biggest bike rally ever held in Manipur, Biren Singh welcomed the riders who had come out in large numbers to participate in a Tiranga bike ride.

Notably, thousands of bikers and personnel of Manipur Police are taking part in the motorbike rally that is being held to spread the message of nationalism and ‘One India’.

Many cabinet ministers, MLAs and other officials were present at the occasion.

