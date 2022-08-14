Manipur CM Flags off Bike Rally to Mark 75 Years of Independence

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday flagged off two bike rallies, one towards Mao and another towards Moirang from Hapta Kangjeibung on Sunday.

The rally which is being organised by the Home Department and the state police will cover a distance of 105 km.

Taking to twitter, the Manipur CM wrote, “As part of #HarGharTiranga movement, flagged off two bike rallies, one heading towards Mao and another heading towards Moirang. I’m glad that a large number of bikers participated in these bike rallies to carry the glorious message of our Tiranga.”