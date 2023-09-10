Assam: Unidentified Object with ‘Made in Korea’ Tag Recovered at Nagarbera

An unidentified object reportedly recovered at Nagarbera on the outskirts of Guwahati on Sunday has created a widespread sensation across the area.
As per reports, locals of Tupamari village in Nagarbera witnessed an object falling from the skies during the afternoon hours today. The object fell over an agricultural field while few men were working there, sources said.
The locals said that a balloon was attached to the strings of the object due to which it was flying. The locals have also suspected that the object dropped to the ground after the bursting of the balloon.
The object is identified to be a Weathex machine as it had a ‘Made in Korea’ tag scribbled on it. It is also suspected that the machine was sent for collecting information on weather-related issues.
The recovery of the machine has created a buzz among the locals of Nagarbera.