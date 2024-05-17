Assam University Student Found Dead in PG, Family Suspect Murder

In a sensational incident, the body of a student of the Assam University, Silchar was recovered under mysterious circumstances on Friday, reports said.
The incident unfolded at a hostel named ‘Ashiyana’ in Silchar’s Panchayat Road where the student had been residing. The deceased student has been identified as Jahid Abbas Tapadar, sources said. He was a resident of Karimganj district’s Chargola locality.
According to sources, Jahid was found hanging inside his room in the hostel today. After the incident, turmoil was created at the hostel premises, and the police were informed subsequently.
Upon the arrival of the police, the body was recovered and shifted for post-mortem to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). The police have launched an investigation into the mysterious death of the student.
On the other hand, family members of the deceased boy have suspected that Jahid’s death was not a suicide case rather it was a murder. They have also appealed for justice and a detailed probe into the incident.
Notably, Jahid was a second-semester BA LLB student of Assam University. He had been residing in the hostel and pursuing his studies.