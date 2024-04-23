Assam: Recovery Of Student's Body In Haflong Shocks Locals

In a shocking turn of events, the recovery of the lifeless remains of a youth in the middle of the town in Assam's Dima Hasao district sent locals into a frenzy on Tuesday.
The body was found in the Haflong Sadar region of Dima Hasao. The deceased was identified by officials as one Sliring Hojai, a student from Gadin Raji village located in the Mahur subdivision of the district in Assam.
Prima facie observations from the local police pointed out that the body bore signs of assault, with injuries including a fractured right leg indicating possible foul play by unidentified perpetrators. Suspicions of murder have arisen, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of the student.
According to officials, the deceased was a student of Haflong Government College and was in the 12th standard. Further details regarding the incident and the identity of the assailants are awaited as the investigation progresses.