Assam University to Award Honorary Degree Upon Diganta Biswa Sarma

Assam University, Silchar, has announced that it will confer an honorary degree upon Sahitya Akademi Translation Award winner Dr. Diganta Biswa Sarma.
The University has decided to confer the award on Sarma for his exceptional contribution to 'Value-Based Education'.
The conferment of this prestigious honor has been formally approved during the Executive Council Meeting. The recipient will be honored during the university's 21st Convocation ceremony, scheduled for September 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM in the Silchar campus.
The university fraternity has extended a formal invitation to the honoree, requesting their presence at the event and seeking confirmation of their itinerary to facilitate smooth travel and local hospitality arrangements.