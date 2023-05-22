Assam: Unruly Customers Refuse To Pay For Petrol; Beat Up Manager, Attendant

According to information, two miscreants had arrived in a motorcycle and allegedly denied to pay up after filling up its tank. When confronted, the petrol pump attendant was subjected to punches and kicks, leaving him bleeding.

The manager of the pump was also attacked during the ordeal, sources said, adding that the unidentified miscreants fled the scene soon after.

Following the incident, the duo was admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Both of them sustained injuries on their mouth, face and head.

Local police were informed of the incident and further investigation is on.

Recently, a youth hailing from Assam sustained major injuries after he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of unidentified miscreants in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai.

Sources said a three-member gang of unidentified miscreants who had travelled by train attacked the youth at Soukham-Medu Road in Namsai.

Post the incident, the miscreants dumped the unconscious youth at Tinikonia in Assam’s Tinsukia.

After some locals saw the youth lying in a critical condition, they informed the police, following which he was immediately admitted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

The youth has been identified as Santosh Gogoi, a resident of Sadiya.