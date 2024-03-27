Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Declares Assets Worth Rs 2.63 Crore
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has revealed his financial assets, amounting to a notable Rs 2.63 crore, as outlined in the affidavit accompanying his nomination papers for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency.
Currently serving as the deputy leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Gogoi delineated his financial portfolio, revealing a breakdown of movable assets worth Rs 38,30,796, alongside immovable assets valuing Rs 2,25,00,000.
These immovable assets encompass inherited properties in Guwahati and New Delhi. Among these assets is his share in inherited land spanning two plots, valued at approximately Rs 90,00,000, in addition to an inherited 1818 sq ft flat nestled in the coveted Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi, boasting an estimated worth of Rs 1,35,00,000.
Moreover, shedding light on his legal entanglements, Gogoi revealed his involvement in a legal case stemming from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra held in Guwahati in January. The case, filed at the Basistha police station under Kamrup Metropolitan district, entails charges under various sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, including disobedience to an order of a public servant, violation of permission conditions, obstruction to government servants in the discharge of their duties, and assault upon them during the Yatra on January 23.
However, Gogoi was quick to clarify that he has not received any summons from the court, and no charges have been formally framed against him.
Furthermore, shedding light on the financial status of his family, Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Clare Gogoi, who serves as a senior consultant in a private firm, disclosed movable assets totaling Rs 2,03,04,832, inclusive of valuable jewellery valued at Rs 27,61,687. Notably, the couple also divulged their cash reserves, with Gogoi and his wife holding Rs 45,600 and Rs 25,200 respectively.
In addition to their personal holdings, the couple disclosed the existence of assets held in the names of their two minor children, totaling Rs 22,03,538 and Rs 2,21,952 respectively.
Moreover, both Gogoi and his wife are vehicle owners, purchased in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
Gogoi, who previously served as the representative for the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency for two consecutive terms, has now made the strategic decision to contest from Jorhat following delimitation. Jorhat holds particular significance as it's a constituency that his late father, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, represented for an impressive three terms in Parliament, thereby imbuing it with a profound familial legacy.