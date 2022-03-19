Assam: UPPL Nominates Rwngwra Narzary as Rajya Sabha Candidate

BJP’s ally the United People’s Party Liberal’s (UPPL) has announced the name of Rwngwra Narzary as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Narzary is currently the working president of the UPPL.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro said, “We are really happy to announce the name of Shri Rwngwra Narzary, Working President of UPPL as the candidate for the ensuing Rajya Sabha election. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our coalition partner BJP & AGP for giving us one seat of Rajya Sabha to contest.”