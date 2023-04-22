Panic Grips Assam-Arunachal Border as Miscreants Resort To Blank Firing

Panic gripped Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border after unidentified miscreants resorted to blank firing in the Rampur locality on Friday night.

This comes after Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-standing border dispute, which has been an issue for over five decades.

As per sources, a patrolling team of the Assam forest department were allegedly attacked, abused and misbehaved by the miscreants in the border region.

The forest guards were driven out by the miscreants carrying arms.

Earlier on April 17, as many as 13 youths from Assam who went to Arunachal Pradesh for a job were allegedly kicked out by the Arunachal Police.

The youths were recruited to work at fire services under OIL in Changlang district. However, they were kicked out of the state for no apparent reason.

The incident has sparked protest in Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had signed the MoU to resolve the long-standing border dispute.

The discussions were held on eight border areas of Assam and 12 of Arunachal Pradesh. Both sides have agreed to maintain the status quo in these areas until a final settlement is reached.