Assam Police Foils Cattle Smuggling Bid In Nagaon; 2 Held

Assam police on Monday foiled a cattle smuggling bid in Assam's Nagaon district, rescuing as many as 21 cattle heads from a truck.

Two persons, identified as Jiyabur Rahman and Mukhtar Hussain, were arrested in connection to the case.

Sources said that duo was smuggling the cattle heads from Golaghat to Nagaon when their truck was intercepted by police at Kaliabor.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the duo.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Recently, as many as 56 cattle heads were rescued in two separate operations in Assam.

In the first incident, the Goalpara police carried out an operation in Rangjuli in which they rescued 43 cattle heads from smugglers.

The rescued cattle heads were bought from Goalpara and Barpeta.

The smugglers were en route to Meghalaya when they were intercepted in Ranjuli’s Dighalibari village area. They however managed to escape.

In a separate incident, a truck carrying at least 13 cattle heads was seized in Jorabat during an operation.

The truck was en route to Meghalaya from Tinsukia when it was intercepted in Jorabat.

Moreover, the police apprehended the truck driver, identified as Abul Ali, in connection to the seizure.