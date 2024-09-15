Assam: VDP Member Injured in Violent Assault by Misceants

In a sensational incident, a Village Defence Party (VDP) Secretary in Assam's Baksa district sustained brutal injuries in an alleged attack by a gang of miscreants on Saturday night, sources said.
According to information received, a gang of five miscreants attempted to kill the individual identified as Karuna Kalita in Goreswar. Sources also said that the miscraents not only targeted Kalita but also attacked another individual who tried to intervene.
The attack which took place at around 10:30 pm in the Moharipara Chowk market area, has caused a stir in the region. Moreover, the incident occuring just near the Goreswar police outpost has raised further concerns.
Following the incident, the Goreswar Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation. Victim Karuna Kalita, who sustained severe injuries, has been shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment, sources added.