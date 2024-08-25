Youth Attacked by Armed Miscreants in Assam's Bongaigaon, One Arrested

In Bongaigaon's Old Colony, a youth named Ratul Medhi was assaulted by a gang of seven armed miscreants.
The incident began with an argument, which quickly escalated into a physical attack. As Ratul attempted to flee, one of the assailants fired a blank shot into the air from a pistol.
Speaking to the media, the victim recounted, “I was attacked by around seven armed miscreants who also fired a gun into the air. One of them threatened me with another weapon before fleeing the scene. My father and I managed to apprehend one of the attackers. I recognized a few of them, including Rony Das and his associate Prasenjit. Another individual, Rohit Mahato, attempted to hit me as well.”
Later, Bongaigaon police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
A pistol and three live bullets were recovered from the vehicle involved in the crime, which had the registration number AS 26F 0001.
The vehicle, owned by Rony Das, was also found to contain incriminating materials, including pistols and two laptops.
Meanwhile, a youth named Prasenjit Banerjee has been arrested in connection with the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.