Assam: Vehicles Carrying Wild Animals Seized from Rangia

Two vehicles carrying a large number of wild animals were seized from traffickers in Rangia, Assam.

The wild animals that were recovered from the traffickers included rare species of tortoises, monkeys etc.

"We have recovered a large number of wild animals from two vehicles. During interrogation, the arrested persons revealed that they were coming from Mizoram. They wanted to smuggle them to different places in North India," said Rangia Police.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on August 31, the forest officials in Assam recovered body parts of wild animals including two leopard skins in the Nagaon district.

Based on the information of the Forest Department, the Nagaon Forest Division officials on Wednesday launched an operation in Doboka Namati and Kampur areas and recovered two leopard skins and some pangolin skins.

The forest officials also apprehended four persons identified as Abdul Rahman, Afaz Uddin, Samed Ali and Nizam Uddin regarding the case.