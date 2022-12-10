Assam: Two Vehicles Catch Fire in Separate Incidents

In a shocking incident, two vehicles caught fire in separate incidents reported in Assam on Saturday.

According to sources, the fire incidents took place in Karbi Anglong and Jorhat.

At first, a vehicle loaded with rice straw caught fire while it was en route to Signal Basti from Bhetagaon.

The vehicle caught fire when it came into contact with an electric wire which burnt down the entire vehicle with rice straw on it.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor burn injuries and the locals and police extinguished the fire.

In a separate incident, a vehicle caught fire at a petrol pump in Jorhat.

The vehicle caught fire while it was still being repaired and the employees of the petrol pump mistakenly filled the vehicle with diesel which may have caused the fire.

The fire was immediately extinguished by firefighters and employees of the petrol pump.