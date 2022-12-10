Massive Fire Engulf Two Residential Houses in Assam’s Dabaka

At least two residential houses were engulfed in massive fire that took place in Assam’s Dabaka on Saturday night.

According to sources, the two residential houses in Vivekananda Colony belonged to Sudeep Pal and Anjan Das and assets worth lakhs gutted in the fire.

The fire brigades rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by short circuit.

Yesterday, a devastating fire gutted down around 150 houses at Fatasil Ambari in Guwahati.

The blazing inferno was suspected to have been erupted after more than 15 cylinders exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil.

All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.