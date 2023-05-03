BREAKING: Bir Lachit Sena Leader Shrinkhal Chaliha Arrested Again

A day after Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha was released on bail, Sivasagar Police arrested him again near the gate of the police station on Wednesday afternoon.
Chaliha was arrested in an extortion and abuse of businessman case in Sivasagar and was released on bail, however, the police arrested him while he was coming out of the jail, sources informed.
It has come to the fore that he was arrested again by the order of District Chief Judicial Magistrate in the National Security Act.
The leader who was arrested in a case related to extortion and abuse was granted bail on Tuesday evening. His bail plea was granted by Sivasagar’s Chief Judicial Magistrate court.
Earlier in the day, Chaliha was arrested from Assam's Sivasagar after a video of him trying to extort money from a businessman and abusing him after he refused to pay the demanded money surfaced online.
Notably, Shrinkhal Chaliha was arrested just two days after he was reportedly put under house arrest by the Sivasagar Police. A video of him that surfaced on social media platforms showed he was allegedly abusing and spitting on the face of a businessman in Sivasagar. CCTV footage dated April 28 shows that a group of men entered a business establishment in Sivasagar and engaged in a verbal spat during which the leader allegedly spit on the face of the businessman and left the place.
On Saturday morning, the Bir Lachit Sena leader was put under house arrest by the Sivasagar police along with the Para-military force.