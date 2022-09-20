Assam: Victor Das Placed Under Suspension

The Assam government has suspended Victor Das, Assistant teacher of Panitema Radha Krishna Jugal Milan L.P. School who was arrested by Assam Police and later got bail for spreading rumours about a scam in the Assam direct recruitment exam.

The Office of the District Elementary Education, Kamrup, in a notification stated that Victor Das has been placed under suspension considering the report of Head teacher of Panitema Radha Krishna Jugal Milan L.P. School with immediate effect.

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police on September 9 on charges of allegedly spreading rumours about a ‘scam’ in the recruitment process to fill up over 26,000 vacant posts in different departments.

The Gauhati high court in Assam has granted an interim bail to Das till September 29.