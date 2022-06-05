Assam Village Plants One Lakh Saplings On World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, villagers of Dhansiri in Assam’s Golaghat district planted a total of one lakh saplings on over 40 hectares of land at Tengani Dui Noi Mukh area in Sarupathar.

Several organizations, personnel from para-military forces, and police also participated in the mega plantation drive.

Local MLA Biswajit Phukan played a vital role in the success of the plantation drive, locals said.

"This area has received less rain compared to other places of the state and last year the Assam cabinet had declared this area as a drought area,” MLA Biswajt Phukan said.

"Last year, we had decided to plant at least 15 lakh saplings in this area during my five years tenure. When the environment of this area was damaged after two major forests Dakhin Nambor Tengani and Rengma forests were destroyed and some villagers used the forest lands for cultivation, we decided to revive the forests,” he added.

"We contacted the local villagers and sought their help for the conservation of forests by responding to our appeal. The local villagers have come forward to take part in the initiative. Today we have planted 1 lakh saplings here. But our main target is to plant 15 lakh saplings," he further said.

World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5 to spread awareness regarding the protection and nurturing of the environment to make Earth a better place to live.

This year's theme is 'Only One Earth'. Every year this day is celebrated with a specific theme with a great message behind it. This year's theme highly draws its importance towards 'sustainable living in harmony with nature'.