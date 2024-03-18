Assam Village Turns To Frog Wedding Ritual In Desperate Bid for Rain

In the midst of the persistent drought plaguing Assam, the residents of Adarsha Gorehagi village in Assam’s Biswanath district have resorted to time-honored methods in an attempt to appease the rain gods – organizing a ceremony to marry frogs, known locally as 'Bhekuli Biya', complete with traditional rituals.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from villagers of all ages, each fervently hoping for the heavens to open up and bring relief to their parched lands. The prolonged absence of rainfall has cast a pall of distress over the agricultural community in the state, where farmers are grappling with the harsh realities of drought and dust storms.
A frog wedding, an ancient ritual marrying wild frogs with customary ceremonies, is believed to invoke the blessings of the rain god and alleviate drought-like conditions. Those present at the ceremony expressed confidence in its efficacy, firmly believing that it would bring respite from their predicament.
"There is no water in ponds. There is no food for cattle and goats. Facing a drought-like condition, 700 families of Gorehagi village conducted frog marriage," shared a local woman.
Another resident highlighted the dire situation: "There has been no rainfall from the past many days and due to non-availability of rain many trees are dying, and the paddy fields are dry. The farmers are facing massive problems. So, the villagers of Gorhagi village have decided to conduct frog marriage and it is our tradition. As our ancestors suggested, we have decided to perform frog marriage with proper rituals and all villagers have participated.”