Assam: Villagers Of Nalbari Stage Protest, Demand Proper Roads

In Nalbari, residents took to the streets on Sunday to protest the deteriorating condition of the village’s main road, highlighting long-standing infrastructure neglect in the constituency.

The protest, organised by local villagers, saw participants carrying banners and chanting slogans such as “No Plan Needed, We Need Roads” and “No Road, No Vote,” signalling their frustration with the lack of basic development. Many residents warned that they may withhold their votes in the upcoming elections if their demands are not addressed.

According to sources, the ruined road has caused daily hardship, disrupting transport, trade, and access to essential services. The protest also drew attention to broader grievances, including the village’s exclusion from development schemes like Assam Darshan, and the absence of key facilities, such as four Namghars, which the villagers view as essential community infrastructure.

The residents emphasised that while development projects have reached urban centres, rural areas like theirs continue to face neglect. “We are tired of waiting. If the authorities do not repair the road and bring development to our constituency, we will not vote,” said one villager.