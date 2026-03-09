Assam: Villagers Of Sivasagar Stage Protest, Demand Proper Roads

In Sivasagar, residents of Punibil village under Ward No. 6 of Bokata took to the streets on Monday to protest the deteriorating condition of the village’s road, highlighting long-standing infrastructure neglect in the constituency.

Holding placards that read “No Road, No Vote,” villagers warned that they would boycott the upcoming elections if the roads were not constructed or repaired before polling.

Locals said several connecting roads in the village are in extremely poor condition, causing severe hardship, especially during the rainy season. Schoolchildren and patients face major difficulties travelling due to the damaged roads.

According to sources, Villager has raised the issue with local authorities and elected representatives on numerous occasions, urging them to take urgent steps to repair and improve the roads. However, they allege that their demands have not received the attention they deserve.

“We have been demanding proper roads for years, but no action has been taken. If the roads are not repaired before the elections, we will not cast our votes,” one of the protesters said while holding a placard during the demonstration.

The protest has drawn attention to the persistent infrastructure challenges faced by rural communities despite repeated promises of development. For residents of Punibil, the deteriorating roads are not just an inconvenience but a daily struggle that affects education, healthcare, and livelihoods.

Villagers said their call for “No Road, No Vote” is meant to send a strong message to the authorities that basic infrastructure cannot be ignored any longer.