Assam: Violent Clash in Mangaldoi Leaves Several Injured

A violent physical altercation in Dhula, Mangaldoi, left several individuals injured on Monday morning, raising serious concerns over public safety and police inaction. The incident took place at Dhula Chariali, where a young man, Izahar Ali, was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals—identified as Sahidur, Iqra, Mijunur, and Joynal from Darrang's Khataniapara village—using rods and sticks.

Izahar Ali sustained injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital by family members. The assault reportedly stemmed from a previous incident on Sunday, when Moinul Ali, a relative of Izahar, was attacked during an event in Khataniapara. Moinul's car was also allegedly vandalized by the same individuals.

Despite Moinul Ali lodging an FIR at the Dhula Police Station after Sunday’s assault, no preventive action was taken, which locals claim may have encouraged Monday’s brutal follow-up attack.

The actual motive behind the assaults is still unknown, but police have begun an investigation.

