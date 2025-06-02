Suo Motu Case Against Victor Das By Assam Women's Commission

The Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) has taken suo-motu cognizance of the alleged physical assault on an unidentified woman by one Victor Das.

Advertisment

In an official communication, the Commission expressed strong condemnation of the incident, terming it a "heinous act" and conveying deep concern over the matter.

The Commission has registered a suo-motu case (ASCW/SM/01/2025) in connection with the incident. In its notification, the commission has directed the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough enquiry into the allegations and submit a detailed enquiry report along with an action taken report to the Commission’s office within thirty days from the date of receipt of the letter.

ALSO READ: What’s Fueling the Sharp Clash Between Shrinkhal and Victor?