Assam: Voting Underway for 2 Rajya Sabha Seats

Voting is underway for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam.

The voting started at 9 am at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises and will continue till 4 pm.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MLA Durga Das Boro was the first person to cast vote.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha Bhattacharya was the first BJP MLA to cast vote.

Notbaly, BJP has nominated Pabitra Margherita for one seat and left the other for ally United Peoples Party Liberal’s (UPPL) Rwngwra Narzary. Meanwhile the Congress has nominated Ripun Bora as its candidate.

Earlier, opposition Congress had accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of “selling” five of its lawmakers to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the elections to two Rajya Sabha seats.

In Assam, a candidate needs 43 votes to get elected. BJP and its allies have 83 out of 126 votes in the assembly. Congress (26), AIUDF (15), CPI (M), and Raijor Dal have 43 votes.

Meanwhile, counting of votes will be done at 5 pm.

Also Read: Fuel Price Hiked for 9th Time in 10 Days