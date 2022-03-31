Fuel Price Hiked for 9th Time in 10 Days

Fuel prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre across India on Thursday. This is the ninth revision in 10 days.

In Guwahati, petrol price increased by 89 paise while diesel was increased by 84 paise. With this, petrol price has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in the city.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 101.81 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, thus costing Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 per litre.

In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 a litre and diesel is Rs 97.52 per litre.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 a litre and diesel is Rs 96.22 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices had been on a freeze since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets.

Hike in fuel price always has a ripple effect on the prices of essential commodities and vegetables as transportation charges increase.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organize rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

