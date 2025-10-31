Assam Wakes Early for Zubeen Garg’s Final Film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

As dawn broke over Guwahati this morning, a wave of emotion swept through the city’s music and cinema lovers. The much-anticipated Assamese film ‘Roi Roi Binale’, the final cinematic creation of the legendary Zubeen Garg, hit theatres today — marking not just a movie release, but the culmination of an artist’s lifelong dream.

The first show began at 4:25 a.m. at Matrix Cinema Hall, Beltola — a timing as unconventional and passionate as the man himself. Hundreds of fans queued up long before sunrise, many carrying posters, scarves, their eyes heavy not with sleep but with sentiment. The air was thick with nostalgia, devotion, and the bittersweet pride of witnessing Zubeen Garg’s swansong on the silver screen.

‘Roi Roi Binale’ — directed, composed, and envisioned by Zubeen Garg — stands as his final offering to Assamese cinema and music. More than just a film, it embodies his unyielding spirit, his creative madness, and his deep love for Assam and its people.

For those who knew his journey, the film’s release today feels symbolic — a dream fulfilled, though the dreamer himself is no longer here to see it.

Inside Matrix Cinema Hall, the atmosphere was electric yet emotional. Every scene, every lyric, every frame drew thunderous applause and hushed reverence. Viewers described the film as “vintage Zubeen” — a perfect blend of passion, poetry, and pain.

While the film has been released across multiple theatres in Assam, Guwahati remains the emotional epicenter. Several halls reported houseful shows even before the official morning schedule began.

For Assam, today is not merely a film release. It is history. It is farewell. It is a celebration. It is grief.

As the screen fades to black and Zubeen’s voice echoes in the closing track, silence falls in the theatre — the kind that carries both loss and love.

And outside, as the sun rises over Guwahati, one truth remains — Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, but ‘Roi Roi Binale’ ensures his music, his madness, and his magic will play on forever.