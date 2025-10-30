‘Team Roi Roi Binale’ Appeals to Fans: Support Zubeen Garg’s Dream, Avoid Piracy

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Roi Roi Binale, the official team behind the film has issued an emotional public appeal, urging fans and supporters of the late music icon Zubeen Garg to honour his legacy by watching the movie in theatres and refraining from supporting piracy.

In an official post shared by Team Roi Roi Binale on social media, the makers called it a “time of emotional anticipation” for everyone who loved and admired Zubeen Garg.

“We know this is a deeply emotional moment for everyone. Zubeen Garg’s acting, music, and creativity will soon come alive on the big screen. We invite everyone to experience his art and emotion in cinemas. Please do not resort to mobile recordings or piracy,” the team wrote.

The statement further reminded fans that Roi Roi Binale was Zubeen Garg’s final dream project — one that he personally envisioned and worked on passionately.

“Zubeen’s dream was Roi Roi Binale. To make that dream successful, we invite everyone to be a part of it. Please do not upload clips from the cinema halls or engage in piracy on social media,” the post continued.

Emphasizing Zubeen’s own stand against piracy during his lifetime, the team recalled how he had always spoken strongly against illegal film distribution and online leaks.

“Remember, Zubeen Garg himself opposed piracy. Let us, as his admirers, carry forward his ideals and keep his legacy alive in our hearts.”

The appeal concluded with a heartfelt message signed off by Team Roi Roi Binale:

“Say No to Piracy. Watch it in theatres. Keep Zubeen’s dream alive.”

The film Roi Roi Binale, which marks Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic appearance, is set for a grand release across Assam, the Northeast, and multiple cities across India, with overwhelming anticipation from fans and well-wishers.