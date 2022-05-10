Assam Wants Honest Alternate Party in the form of AAP: Kejriwal

The largest ever opinion poll ever conducted in Assam with around 6000 sample surveys done in the last one month said that 31. 57 percent of people want the government of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.
After the results of the opinion poll being declared on Monday, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Assam are fed up with the old political parties and they are now looking for a new honest alternative in the form of Aam Aadmi Party. It is not only in Assam but people in every state like AAP, they want development like Delhi.
The party in a tweet said, “AAP-rising in Assam! Survey by @pratidintime shows 31.57% people of Assam want '@ArvindKejriwal Model of Governance' in their state! Whole India wants 'Kaam ki Rajneeti'.”
Notably, the party has made its base in the state by winning a ward in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections. The party secured second position in 24 wards. It also secured third position in the entire elections with 4,40,000 votes after Congress.
The party has also made its base not only in Guwahati but in other districts as well as large numbers of people is joining the party on a regular basis.
The last question of the survey done by Pratidin Time ‘Which Government will the public vote if the elections are held today?’ to which BJP received 39.99 percent with AAP in second position with 31.57 percent. AAP is in second position which is behind by BJP with only 8 percent.