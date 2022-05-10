Assam Wants Honest Alternate Party in the form of AAP: Kejriwal

The largest ever opinion poll ever conducted in Assam with around 6000 sample surveys done in the last one month said that 31. 57 percent of people want the government of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.

After the results of the opinion poll being declared on Monday, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the people of Assam are fed up with the old political parties and they are now looking for a new honest alternative in the form of Aam Aadmi Party. It is not only in Assam but people in every state like AAP, they want development like Delhi.

The party in a tweet said, “AAP-rising in Assam! Survey by @pratidintime shows 31.57% people of Assam want '@ArvindKejriwal Model of Governance' in their state! Whole India wants 'Kaam ki Rajneeti'.”