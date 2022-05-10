Delhi Demolition Drive: AAP MLA Detained During Protest at New Friend’s Colony

The anti-encroachment drive in various parts of Delhi continued for second day with bulldozers running in New Friends Colony from 11 AM.

The development after with several protestors in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh physically clocked the bulldozers forcing the local municipal authority to abandon their demolition drive. The multi-location demolition drive has led to a war of words between politicians and even reached the Supreme Court.

Reports stated that after Shaheen Bagh, the demolition drive has been carried out at New Friend’s Colony today, followed by demolition drives in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN metro station on May 11.

Reports also said that the first phase of the drive in South Delhi will continue till May 13.

"The municipal corporation has a roadmap ready for the next 15 days. Bulldozers will run in New Friends Colony tomorrow from 11 am. Encroachment will be removed from Delhi without making any distinction between poor and rich," South Delhi Municipal Corporation's central zone chairman Rajpal Singh told news agency ANI on Monday.

An anti-encroachment drive is also underway in North Delhi's Mangolpuri area.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat was detained today for blocking the anti-encroachment drive in north Delhi. According to the police he had come to the area had questioned the use of JCBs in the demolition drive.

"To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA," said Delhi Police's Outer District DCP Sammer Sharma.

"When people have vacated the area, why are they (North MCD) creating inconvenience to them by using bulldozers and surrounding them. We're against it and it should be stopped. They need to prove first that there's encroachment," the MLA countered.