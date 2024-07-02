Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika Reviews Urgent Flood Control Efforts Across Assam

In response to the escalating flood situation in Assam, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika has directed all engineers to urgently focus on vulnerable and weaker embankments. Minister Hazarika is closely monitoring the efforts of divisional engineers and officials across the state.
Following his inspection of the breached embankment at Bangkowal in Numaligarh, 12 Geo Tubes of 25 meters in length have been prepared for immediate repairs. The minister also discussed with senior departmental engineers the plans to repair or rebuild the embankment washed away near the sluice gate at Hatimura in Kaliabor.
Hazarika has taken stock of other urgent flood control measures being implemented across the state and instructed divisional engineers to make diligent efforts to prevent further embankment failures. The chief engineer has been tasked with ensuring all necessary materials are dispatched to the districts promptly.
Additionally, the minister has advised officials to prepare for erosion control efforts once the floodwaters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries recede.