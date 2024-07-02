Military Relief Efforts Intensify Amidst Northeast Flooding Crisis

As heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Northeastern states, the Army and Assam Rifles have mobilized Rescue and Relief columns to aid residents affected by rising water levels.
In Assam's Tinsukia district, the Army has successfully rescued over 50 individuals, including elderly, women, and children, from the inundated Bor Fakial village in Margherita. Despite challenging weather conditions and darkness, soldiers have remained dedicated to providing crucial assistance.
Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai and Changlang districts, Assam Rifles launched "Operation Saviour" to rescue stranded civilians. Nearly 500 residents from remote villages such as Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel, and Chowkham have been evacuated to safety amid unprecedented rainfall and flooding.
Emergency supplies including food, water, medicines, and essential materials have been swiftly distributed to those seeking refuge in temporary camps, in coordination with local authorities.
The situation remains under constant assessment, with plans for additional personnel and resources to bolster rescue efforts if required.