Assam: White Sandalwood Logs Worth Crores Seized In Dabaka, 3 Held

A huge amount of white sandalwood logs worth crores was seized in Dabaka under Assam’s Hojai district on Thursday.

Three persons, identified as Abdul Aahad, Kamrul Islam and Hilal Ahmed, were arrested in connection to it.

It is suspected that the white sandalwood logs were chopped off from Dabaka Reserve forest, sources said.

The logs were recovered from Kamrul Islam’s house in Nahor village.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In March this year, the forest department seized illegal Holling tree logs at Tokudubi near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The illegal precious Hollong trees logs were seized under the supervision of T C Ranjith Ram (IFS) Divisional Forest office of Digboi forest division under Tinsukia district staffs of Margherita West range forest office and Lekhajan forest beat office.

Since a long time, illegal precious logs are mercilessly chopped at Tokudubi.

It may be mentioned that illegal deforestation of trees is banned in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

